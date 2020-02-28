Show your UNM pride with new license plate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has unveiled a new look to its popular license plate.

If your vehicle is registered in New Mexico, motorists can apply for a UNM license plate. The annual fee is $37 initially and upon each regular registration renewal.

Only one plate per qualified person/owner will be issued. Last year, more than 31,000 votes were cast over the course of a two-week voting period for a newly-designed license plate incorporating UNM’s new signature logo. In the end, the “Cherry” plate came out on top decisively, at 59.2%

People can start ordering plates on March 6. Anyone can order the plate, you don’t have to be UNM alumni.