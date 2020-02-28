Show your UNM pride with new license plate

FOX New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has unveiled a new look to its popular license plate.

If your vehicle is registered in New Mexico, motorists can apply for a UNM license plate. The annual fee is $37 initially and upon each regular registration renewal.

Only one plate per qualified person/owner will be issued. Last year, more than 31,000 votes were cast over the course of a two-week voting period for a newly-designed license plate incorporating UNM’s new signature logo. In the end, the “Cherry” plate came out on top decisively, at 59.2%

People can start ordering plates on March 6. Anyone can order the plate, you don’t have to be UNM alumni.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞