September 6 Evening Rush: Teen killed in crash caused by country singer

1. The Taos community is hurting with the loss of a high school girl. Friday, the sheriff made it clear the country singer caused the crash and people need to pay more attention to the other side of the tragedy: the innocent girl who lost her life.

2. A New Mexico family is outraged after a judge dismissed charges against a teen accused in a deadly joyride. Matthew Jaramillo was just 14 years old in 2016 when investigators say he stole an SUV, picked up a prostitute on Central Avenue, and ran over 46-year-old Richard Sisneros.

3. It was a wild scene. What started out as a call to a home for an argument over a TV remote control, ended with the suspect smashing into three deputy patrol vehicles, and escaping gunfire as a deputy decided he’d seen enough.

4. The driver who slammed into an Uber, killing two people, is now facing charges. The crash happened in May at the intersection of Pan American and Alameda. The Uber driver’s passengers, Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos, were killed.

5. The weather pattern is finally going to ramp up, starting tomorrow. The pesky high pressure will bump into Texas giving Gulf moisture an opportunity to permeate through the state. Rain chances will be even higher on Sunday with a sharp cold front.

The Evening’s Top Stories