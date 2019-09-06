September 5 Evening Rush: Country singer killed in Taos crash

1. An up-and-coming country singer was killed Wednesday night in a car crash near Taos. Kylie Rae Harris’ death was confirmed by a representative. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involved three vehicles on state road 522. The drivers of two of the vehicles were killed.

Full Story: Country singer killed in Taos car crash

2. A New Mexico think-tank is calling out the lottery board for playing it fast and loose with scholarship money, the facts, and overpaying the lottery CEO. Think New Mexico is claiming the board didn’t do their research before approving the CEO’s raise.

Full Story: New Mexico think-tank calls out lottery board for overpaying CEO

3. He was an Albuquerque police officer who stole money at work, but he won’t have to do any jail time for it. James Geha struck a plea deal Thursday. KRQE News 13 uncovered these allegations against the cop three years ago.

Full Story: Former APD sergeant takes plea deal for fraud charges

4. High pressure to our north continues to limit moisture across the state. Spot storms will be possible in the northern mountains on Friday. By Saturday, the high will shift east a bit allowing storms to increase over the west. On Sunday, moisture will shift across the east fueling storms there.

Full Story: Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

5. Albuquerque Public Schools is asking the state for $25 million for school security upgrades. The district missed out on the last round of security funding from the state because the district owes the state money. Now, APS is asking for help from lawmakers.

Full Story: Albuquerque Public Schools miss out on millions for security funds

The Evening’s Top Stories