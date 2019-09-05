September 4 Evening Rush: Man arrested for role in downtown brawl

1. Albuquerque police have arrested a man for his role in a downtown brawl caught on video. Police say the video shows 43-year-old Jewed Jabar Oliver repeatedly beating another man. Then, he’s seen grabbing a woman against her will and dragging her by her hair before hitting her in the head.

2. KRQE News 13 has learned the city has conducted a study to see how much it would have to charge to get into the BioPark to help the BioPark pay for itself. This comes as taxpayers are footing more and more of the bill to keep the BioPark running.

3. The State Land Commissioner has ended the grazing deal with Jeffrey Epstein’s “Zorro Ranch.” Back in July, Epstein was charged with sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls. Since 1993, he leased two parcels of State Trust land, which is part of his sprawling 10,000-acre New Mexico compound.

4. Business owners and residents in two Albuquerque neighborhoods have been complaining about the growing crime problem in their area for a long time. Now, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies are stepping in to see if they can help.

5. High pressure to our north will continue to limit moisture moving into the state. Look for spot showers over mountain sections through Friday. By the weekend, the high may shift east a bit and lead to more moisture working its way into the state. Next week looks more promising for storms.

The Evening’s Top Stories