September 3 Evening Rush: Questions remain following Coach Davie’s health scare

1. KRQE News 13 is waiting to find out more about the health scare that sidelined Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie. UNM says it hasn’t released more details because it’s waiting on direction from Davie’s family and medical team before further comment. The 64-year-old coach collapsed in the Lobos’ locker room after his team’s close win over Same Houston State on Saturday night.

Full Story: Sports Desk: Lobo football practice remains closed

2. Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s still working to get a teacher in every classroom, but has a ways to go. In the meantime, they’re having to rely on long-term subs to fill the gaps. But they say they are actually doing better than in years past.

Full Story: APS still working to fill nearly 200 teacher positions

3. Western New Mexico University is mourning the death of a freshman football player. Eddie Cruz, 18, drowned Monday at Bill Evans Lake near Silver City. New Mexico State Police recovered Cruz’s body Monday night around 7:30 p.m.

Full Story: WNMU freshman football player drowns in lake near Silver City

4. It was just a few years ago that Central Avenue was dug up to make way for the ART project — new sidewalks, new streets, and new water lines. But now, that new road is being dug up again.

Full Story: City rips up portion of newly paved Central for storm drain project

5. High pressure locked to our north will not let much moisture into the state. The result will be spot mountain storms and dry days for valley and plains areas. Highs will stay well above average in the mid 90’s.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The Evening’s Top Stories