Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Balloon Fiesta
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
September 25 Evening Rush: Renezmae Calzada’s step-father appears in court
Top Stories
Mayor’s Office: City Hall upgrades are ‘years’ away
Tickets still available for Breaking Bad movie
Pride flag causes controversy at New Mexico Roundhouse
Mystery stairs to nowhere once served a practical purpose
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Hurricane Tracker
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Balloon Fiesta
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
September 25 Evening Rush: Renezmae Calzada’s step-father appears in court
FOX New Mexico
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Sep 25, 2019 / 07:29 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2019 / 07:30 PM MDT
📝
Report a Typo
| 📮
Submit a News Tip
| 📱
Download the KRQE News App
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Santa Fe company creates first-of-its-kind alternative for human remains after cremation
Mystery stairs to nowhere once served a practical purpose
U.S. Forest Service unable to sell fuelwood permits
Stepfather of Renezmae Calzada sent to jail for probation violation
Pride flag causes controversy at New Mexico Roundhouse
Coloradans fire back at New Mexico over green chile billboards
Weather
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Santa Fe company creates first-of-its-kind alternative for human remains after cremation
Halloween costume sold in Albuquerque raises concerns
State officials: More than 12,000 at risk of losing food stamps
Group of UNM students take on Pacific Coast on their bikes
Balloon Fiesta heightens security ahead of this year’s event
Former KGGM workers return to tour KRQE studio
Albuquerque math teacher continues historic winning-streak on Jeopardy