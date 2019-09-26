September 25 Evening Rush: Renezmae Calzada’s step-father appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of the Sports Desk, first-year Offensive Coordinator for Lobo Football Joe Dailey and this UNM team will face off against the program that Dailey coached at for seven years on Saturday.

"It's exciting, to be honest with you. I have called plenty of plays in that stadium in my seven years there. So, I am excited that I get the chance to do it again, just from a different press box. But I am really excited to go back and play against a quality football team and a bunch of guys I know really well," said Joe Dailey.