Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Balloon Fiesta
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
September 24 Evening Rush: Group sues over community center gun ban
Top Stories
Man facing animal cruelty charges for fatally injuring kitten
$447 million budget requested for new state department
Netflix releases full trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’
UNM football coach returning to sidelines
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Hurricane Tracker
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Balloon Fiesta
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Hispanic Heritage Month
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’
September 24 Evening Rush: Group sues over community center gun ban
FOX New Mexico
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 07:15 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 07:15 PM MDT
📝
Report a Typo
| 📮
Submit a News Tip
| 📱
Download the KRQE News App
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Coloradans fire back at New Mexico over green chile billboards
Family asking for 101 birthday cards for WWII veteran turning 101
Lawsuit takes aim at new Albuquerque gun ban
Halloween costume sold in Albuquerque raises concerns
Bernalillo County Sheriff responds after city councilor calls him out
New Mexico man dies following wasp attack
Weather
Grant’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Halloween costume sold in Albuquerque raises concerns
State officials: More than 12,000 at risk of losing food stamps
Group of UNM students take on Pacific Coast on their bikes
Balloon Fiesta heightens security ahead of this year’s event
Former KGGM workers return to tour KRQE studio
Albuquerque math teacher continues historic winning-streak on Jeopardy
Allsup’s stores out of famous burritos but expecting new stock soon