September 24 Evening Rush: Group sues over community center gun ban

Somos ABQ is one of the biggest parties Albuquerque has to offer and it returns to the city on Saturday, September 28, 2019, for its third annual celebration.

The event will include hundreds of local collaborators which are made up of nonprofits, community organizations, technologists, entrepreneurs, artists, designers, chefs, business owners, and performers who all band together to present an immersive celebration that showcases the talent, spirit, and creativity of Albuquerque.