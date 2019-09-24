September 23 Evening Rush: DWI charge dropped in e-scooter case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Even before their UFC Fight Night main event was scheduled, Michelle Waterson has had her eye on her opponent, former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, for quite some time.

"Joanna signing to the UFC was the person I had my eye on because when I came into the UFC she was the strawweight champ," said Waterson. "I had my eye on her even before I got signed to the UFC. We always studied her. We always watched her fights."