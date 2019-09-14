September 13 Evening Rush: Four people killed in SW Albuquerque shooting

1. Four people were shot and killed at a mobile home park in southwest Albuquerque. Neighbors say one of those victims was only 17-years old. Police say shots were fired just after 9 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found three people dead. A fourth person later died at the hospital.

2. Rain chances build as we head through this weekend, especially for parts of western and central New Mexico. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon across the state with a better chance for rain in the Albuquerque metro Sunday into Monday.

3. Memorial Park was built in remembrance of the women who were found buried on the Mesa. Now, a neighbor says people are constantly dumping their unwanted items out there, and it’s beginning to look more like a dumpsite than a memorial.

4. The ACLU of New Mexico has a message for President Trump, and they’re putting it where they hope he will see it. The organization is launching a series of billboards reading “In New Mexico, we like red or green, hold the white supremacy.”

5. Is Albuquerque’s bus system too big and too costly for how few people use it? KRQE News 13 has learned ABQ RIDE had another dismal year. As ridership continues to shrink, the city’s bus system now ranks as one of the least successful in the country.

The Evening’s Top Stories