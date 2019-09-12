September 11 Evening Rush: Prayer vigil held for 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada

1. Investigators confirm they have found the body of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada, three days after she went missing. Search crews combing the Rio Grande in Espanola found the body just before noon. The sheriff and FBI held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to confirm the discovery.

Full Story: Officials: Missing Española girl’s body has been found

2. Dry air moves into the state tonight bringing any storms to a quick end. Thursday will be sunny and mild with little or no storm action. However, by Friday more moisture moves in to fuel weekend storms.

Full Story: Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

3. Prosecutors are trying to get a new judge in the case of a sheriff-turned-judge accused of stealing. In a motion filed last week, the Attorney General’s Office states District Court Judge Charles Brown has made comments in court that show he’s biased and that he should recuse himself from Heath White’s embezzlement case.

Full Story: State requests judge recuse himself from Heath White case

4. A task force looking into the legalization of recreational marijuana is laying out some of their recommendations. The group opposes state-run pot stores. Instead, they are proposing the state take charge of licensing companies to grow and sell recreational marijuana.

Full Story: New Mexico marijuana task force proposes licensing companies

5. As Rio Rancho anticipates the arrival of President Donald Trump, the city has decided to close Rio Rancho Pubilc Schools, as well as all City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities on Monday. The Rio Rancho Municipal Court and Sandoval County offices will also be closed on Monday.

Full Story: Pres. Trump’s rally prompts multiple closures in Rio Rancho Monday

The Evening’s Top Stories