September 10 Evening Rush: Missing girl’s stepfather held for questioning

1. As the search for Renezmae Calzada enters day three, the community is coming out in force to find her. Investigators had planned on holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, but then canceled it due to a lack of new information. Meanwhile, members of the community say they’re doing what they can to help this investigation.

Full Story: Search continues in Rio Arriba County for missing 5-year-old girl

2. The modified monsoon flow that brought more moisture to the state today will get cut off Wednesday. The westerly flow will bring in drier air through Thursday.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

3. Former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs was booked into MDC on Tuesday and was later released. Records show Krebs turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted last month on seven criminal counts that include tax fraud and embezzlement.

Full Story: Former UNM athletic director turns himself in to police

4. A New Mexico criminal accused of carjacking a couple at Walmart is now in even deeper trouble. The feds have decided he’s a perfect candidate for prosecution.

Full Story: Video: Police take down man accused of carjacking a couple at Walmart

5. An Albuquerque man says he’s trying to move on from his life as a convicted felon and is hoping a new state law can help. The Expungement Law goes into effect January 1, but this man will have to wait years to have his record wiped clean.

Full Story: Albuquerque convicted felon petitions to have his criminal record removed

The Evening’s Top Stories