Sports Desk: Pitino believes King is a good fit, will take his time on filling roster

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that his coaching staff is complete at New Mexico, Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino can focus on adding players to the roster. Pitino is one for one with a pair of new players that recently signed under former coach Paul Weir.

Nestor Dyachok decided to enter the transfer portal while small forward, Jamel King, decided that he is honoring his letter of intent. The six-foot-eight guard and forward is known for his athleticism and ability to shoot the ball. He is all the way in on the Lobos and that has Pitino excited. “He’s very, very eager to be a Lobo and you know we need guys like that,” said Pitino. “We did our due diligence on him and he’s somebody that’s going to fit our style of play very well. Obviously, we need to improve our shooting. This was not a very good shooting team last year so everybody that we bring in has to have the ability to make shots.”

Lobos forward Bayron Matos has not worked out with the team since entering the transfer portal. Pitino said Matos still had the Lobos as an option, but he did not believe it was a good idea to have him working out with the team at a time he is being recruited by others.

In other sports news, New Mexico State University has extended men’s basketball coach Chris Jans by another six years. His new deal will keep him in Aggies crimson and white through April 2027.

Meanwhile, the UTEP Miners formally introduced Joe Golding as its head men’s basketball coach Wednesday. Golding comes from Abilene Christian where he led his team to an upset victory in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Golding has a 5-year deal that is expected to pay him about $725,000 per season.

Lastly, the Volcano Vista High Hawks wrestling team is hoping to repeat as district champions and contend for a state title this year. Hawks freshman Anthony Lopez has inspired the team, becoming the first All-American in wrestling for the Hawks in the last five years.