Sports Desk: Richard Pitino believes he has found the right coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He continues to work hard to fill out his first staff at New Mexico. New Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino said he was looking for coaches who can develop players and recruit relentlessly. He believes he has found that with the addition of Isaac Chew and Andy Hill. “Both of those guys have got great experience,” said Pitino. “They’ve worked for terrific coaches. They’ve recruited very good players. They know what winning looks like.”

In other sports news, high school bowl games resumed Friday. The Silver City Colts defeated Kirtland Central 40 to 7 in a game played at Los Lunas High School. Colts quarterback Walter Wenzel has more football ahead of him. He will play in this year’s Blue and Grey All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He’s the first player from Silver City to be invited to the game honoring some of the nation’s top high school players.

“I found out about two weeks ago that I was nominated to participate in this game and the feeling is just excitement,” said Wenzel. “I mean, I am going to go play in AT&T Stadium is just a dream come true. And just with this unfortunate year and all the unfortunate things that have happened, it’s just a blessing honestly.”

A pair of class 2A teams got the opportunity to play at University Stadium Friday. Eunice and Texico met in one of five bowl games scheduled for the stadium this week. Eunice prevailed with a 26-19 victory to finish the COVID-19 shortened season 5-0.

State volleyball resumed with championship games in Class 4A and Class 2A. Albuquerque Academy beat Goddard three sets to none to win the 4A championship. Cloudcroft edged Texico, winning three sets to two to claim the 2A championship.

Former Academy Charger baseball star and current Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman went two for four at the plate with two runs and two RBIs to help his team defeat the Oakland A’s 8-1 during Thursday’s opening day.

Jackson and Wink Academy’s Mike Winkeljohn is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. He’ll be talking about his UFC stars Jon Jones, Holly Holm, and Michelle Waterson.