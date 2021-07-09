Railyards Market offering COVID vaccines on Wellness Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday, July 11 is Health and Wellness Day, and the Rail Yards Market wants to help in the celebration. The market is bringing back themes and programming after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.

“We are back in full force, 100% occupancy with over 100 vendors inside and outside,” said Alaska Piper, Rail Yards Market Manager. Piper said the Rail Yards is slowly bringing back their usual programming with Health and Wellness Day. The New Mexico Department of Health will be coming in and offering vaccines.

Along with the in-person shopping experience, the Rail Yards is still offering an online component. The market is currently offering a Veggie Box, which includes produced from several local farms from around Albuquerque. The boxes can be preordered online and picked up at the Rail Yards. Orders need to be made by Friday at 9:00 a.m. to guarantee Sunday pick up.