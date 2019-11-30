November 29 Evening Rush: Sandoval county jail receives upgrades, ART buses to begin Saturday

While a lot of us have had our fair share of Thanksgiving food, most people still have leftovers from the holiday that we don't want to go to waste. Chef Andrew Bustos, owner of Precision Catering shows how to make the most of holiday leftovers.

Chef Andrew demonstrates how to make a delicious leftover meal by utilizing a variety of popular Thanksgiving food staples. He starts by toasting a biscuit sliced in half and topping it with turkey.