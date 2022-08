The New Mexico State Fair opens Sept 8 – Sept 18. There will be great entertainment at Tingley Coliseum with the Rodeo and Concerts so get your tickets early!

Sept. 9 – Martina McBride with PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Sept. 10 – Dwight Yoakam with PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Sept. 14 – PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 15 – Brothers Osborne with PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 16 – Mark Chesnutt with PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 17 – Sublime with Rome & PRCA Rodeo

Sept. 18 – PRCA Rodeo Matinee

New Mexico State Fair Hours & Pricing

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday – Thursday10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday

Midway Hours

Opens 2:00 p.m. Monday – FridayOpens 10:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Kiddie Land Hours

Opens 12:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

Opens 10:00 a.m. Saturday – Sunday

Pricing – Fair Admission