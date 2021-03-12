Remarkable Women Finalist Melissa-Lou Ellis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congratulations to finalist Melissa-Lou Ellis. She has been nominated for the 2021 Remarkable Women contest.

Melissa-Lou Ellis is 25-years-old and has lived in New Mexico all of her life. During her undergrad at UNM, she realized the beauty that her home offers and wanted to start giving back to the community. She started featuring positive stories through social media, creating marketing plans for small local businesses, and helping volunteers with anything.

Using her social media following, Ellis began to create an active community. She would share positive, feel-good news stories about New Mexico and would also inspire individuals interested in community outreach and volunteering opportunities around the state. Her social media accounts would bring awareness to important issues and highlighting individuals and organizations that need help the most.

In her spare time, Ellis loves to focus on animals in need across New Mexico. Some of the biggest programs she helps are Animal Welfare and Animal Humane New Mexico. If someone is looking for an animal, Ellis will ask what they want and help match them with an animal in the shelters’ system. As of this past year, Ellis has helped 38 animals.

Ellis became an HHA for her 83-year-old grandfather to care for him, as well as he’s cared for her growing up. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis realized that elderly adults without phones aren’t having much contact with the outside world. With that, she took to her Instagram community and asked if anyone would want to be pen-pals with these elderly individuals. That program took off, thanks to her following. “Every good deed starts at home.”