Remarkable Women Finalist Lisa Castro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congratulations to finalist Lisa Castro. She has been nominated for the 2021 Remarkable Women contest.

Lisa Castro started working in a state accounting position but realized she had a different calling. With love for the state of New Mexico, Castro wanted to serve the community differently. She has two children and realized that she wanted to help the youth of New Mexico. With that, she decided to open up her own nonprofit.

She started Lisa Marie Productions and WOOsah Art Foundation around the same time. It was precisely the career shift that Castro needed. Lisa Marie Productions became a way for her to interact with colleagues in artistic platforms to continue to bring opportunities to New Mexico unlike any before. With WOOsah Art Foundation, Castro uses any possible extra profits and networking opportunities to provide additional resources to youth in New Mexico.

Over the last year, she’s done everything she possibly could during the COVID-19 pandemic to help the community. Her nonprofit, WOOsah Art Foundation, gave away 250 backpacks with First Financial Credit Union’s help. They filled the bags with school supplies, art kits, face masks, hand sanitizers, and anything that could help kids have a great start to the school year.

“There are definitely times you can go out and be aware of community services that you can do,” Castro says when asked about what others can do who are inspired by Castro’s work. “Tell your kiddos, also, to be aware of times they can help in their local community, even if it’s just going out and picking up trash in their neighbor’s yard or taking out their neighbor’s trash cans. You have no idea what impact that makes and the lesson that teaches your kiddo.”