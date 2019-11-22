ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - For many, this is the time of year to start enrolling or renewing your health plans. With so many options to choose from, this can become a very overwhelming task to take on.

True Health New Mexico is a physician-designed health insurance for employer groups, individuals, families, and Federal employees. True Health New Mexico focuses on well-care, helping people achieve their personal best health status. True Health New Mexico has a network of more than 10,000 primary care providers, specialists, and medical groups, an extensive list of $0 co-pays for generic medications, and extensive support for behavioral health.