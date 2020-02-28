New Mexico 14-year-old girl receives award for being top youth volunteer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program is the United State’s largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service.

Sheree Anderson, 14, of Rainsville, New Mexico is one of the top youth volunteers in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. Anderson created a business card to raise awareness of and prevent animal testing that highlights shampoo and conditioner products that are not tested on animals.

Anderson spent hours on the internet researching shampoos and conditioners that were not tested on animals, then visited local stores to assess their availability. She compiled a list of acceptable products, recruited a sponsor, printed her list on 600 cards, and began distributing her “pockets of knowledge” to family members, friends, fellow Girl Scouts, animal shelters, veterinarians, health food stores and elsewhere in her community.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 by Prudential and the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The program honors middle level and high school students for outstanding service to others at the local, state and national level. So far it has recognized more than 130,000 young people who’ve made a difference in their communities.