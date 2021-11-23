Mickey: Cowboys struggling without key pieces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) The Cowboy’s performance on Sunday against the Chiefs was nothing short of a disappointment. Without Tyron Smith and Amari Cooper, as well as losing CeeDee Lamb to a concussion, the offense struggled to score points against what has been an underachieving Kansas City defense.

On the other side of the ball, without Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas is left with the question of what to do with rookie sensation Micah Parsons. Do they move him to the defensive line? They could, especially after his two-sack performance against the Chiefs. However, that would leave a hole in the inside linebacker spot.

Looking ahead to the annual Thanksgiving game, the Cowboys must weather the storm of the short week and find a way to battle through injuries. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola meets with Van Tate to discuss Dallas’ turkey day matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

