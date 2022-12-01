ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a big divisional win on Thanksgiving and are set to hit the national spotlight again. Dallas is set to host Indianapolis on Sunday Night Football this week, and it’s a game where the Cowboys can’t overlook a struggling team.

Dallas has been surging offensively lately clicking while avoiding turnovers and penalties. Indianapolis on the other hand has been inconsistent all season and appear to be looking for an identity under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Sunday night’s game has a 6:20 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on NBC.