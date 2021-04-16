Sports Desk: Mashburn Jr. and Richard Pitino to reunite at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was Richard Pitino’s main recruiting target in the class of 2020 at Minnesota. Combo guard and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Pitino are reuniting at New Mexico.

Mashburn announced that he had committed to New Mexico on his Instagram page Friday. Just a day prior, ASU transfer and point guard Jaelen House chose the same method to announce his commitment to the Lobos. Mashburn averaged over 8 points and nearly two assists per game while playing for Pitino at Minnesota last year. He played in 29 games and scored in double digits ten times. He is the son of former NBA player Jamal Mashburn.

In other sports news, Lobo football Missouri transfer Jack Buford said he wants to also try to play for Pitino once he gets his weight where he wants it to be. For now, Buford is ready to make pancakes on the Lobos offensive line as a guard. He said he loves the mountains and nature.

It was one of the things that helped him choose to come to New Mexico. “It wasn’t easy, but the one thing I can say about New Mexico was they were the first to get me on the phone,” said Buford. “They were excited to talk to me. Basically, they kept sending videos showing me what the culture was like. It just made me like it more and more every day.”

Chris ‘Breezy’ Brown is back in the octagon Friday on the card of LFA 104. The Jackson and Wink-trained fighter has a 170-pound clash against Kelvin Rayford. Brown is 5-3 while Rayford is 5-2.

Brown said he plans to push the tempo. He doesn’t want judges to wrongly decide his fate. “A lot of judges, they take away, if I’m backing up and avoiding punches just because they’re advancing, they give them the ring control even if I am out striking them moving backward,” said Brown. “So, just to alleviate all of that, is just steamrolling straight ahead.” The fight card on UFC Fight Pass is underway.

Jackson and Wink MMA Academy’s Greg Jackson is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Jackson talks about the success of the academy, political aspirations, and techniques that he teaches law enforcement to be more efficient, taking out the violence.

UNM women’s soccer will try to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament Saturday. The Mountain Division champions will play West Division champions San Diego State in the Mountain West Final Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at UNM Soccer Complex.