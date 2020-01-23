Local businesses donate money to Santuario De Karuna

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX NEW MEXICO) – Local publication Your Pet Magazine wants to make New Mexico the number one pet-friendly state in the country. To accomplish this Your Pet Magazine donates money to a local animal rescue once a month.

This month Your Pet Magazine and Albuquerque Pet Memorial Services nominated the non-profit, Santuario De Karuna.

Owner of Your Pet Magazine, David Lansa, President of Albuquerque Pet Memorial Services, David Gifford and Co-Founder of Santuario De Karuna, Tamara Hubbard, discuss the recent donation to Santuario De Karuna and services they offer to animals in the community.

“We rescue the abused, neglected and unwanted farm animals in the community. And the difference between a sanctuary and a rescue is we provide them with forever sanctuary, we don’t adopt them out. They’ll live out their natural life,” said Hubbard.

Santuario De Karuna also focuses on educating the public about the truths of animal agriculture.

