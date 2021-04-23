Sports Desk: Lobo Baseball back in action for first time since April 3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball had been put on hold since April 3 due to COVID-19. But for the first time in 20 days, the Lobos were back in live game action as they played at Washington.

UNM started a three-game set in game one on Friday afternoon. UNM will play Washington again on Saturday and Sunday. The Lobos are currently 8-14 overall on the season and 6-9 in Conference play.

UNM Softball will be back in action this weekend as well, but they will be hosting Boise State at the UNM Softball Field. This marks UNM’s second to last home series of the year. UNM will start things off on Saturday in a double-header with the Broncos at 2 p.m. The Lobos are 4-30 overall on the year and 2-9 in conference play.

High school softball was played across the state on Friday, and in the metro, Valley hosted Volcano Vista. The Hawks got off to an early start in this game after a solo home run from Anastacia Armijo. Volcano led 6-0 in the second inning.

Lobo Men’s Basketball will be busy recruiting this off-season, as new Head Coach Richard Pitino looks to build his team. Pitino feels confident in his backcourt as he just added on Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, but now the search beings for other pieces to the puzzle.

“Frontcourt, we need to improve that depth greatly. You know we are very very hard with that as well as where can we strengthen everything. Just seeing if we can add some versatile pieces, some skill, some length, and guys that are eager to come here to get better and eager to win,” said Pitino.

UNM Men’s Tennis has a chance to clinch their 14th Mountain West Regular Season Title with a victory on Saturday. UNM is currently in a tie at the top of the conference standings with UNLV, but a victory over Air Force on Saturday at 1 p.m. would give UNM the trophy.

Speaking of conference titles, UNM as a whole has had a string of Mountain West titles this year. UNM Women’s Basketball, Women’s Soccer, and Women’s Golf have all taken the conference titles recently and the coaches and players are saying that spirit is high at the moment at UNM.

“You feel it like, I don’t think we win that game on without all the support from the other teams on Saturday night. I just think that it was the extra edge that pushed us over and certainly, it started from Women’s Basketball, but I think at the end of football season you started to feel this buzz because they were playing with this passion, and I would give a ton of credit to Danny for that,” said UNM Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.

“I feel like this is the most united our athletic teams have been together since I have been here as a student-athlete, and I just feel that there is a really good culture that we all support each other,” said UNM Soccer senior forward Gwen Maly. “I think UNM is a special place and I am incredibly biased because I was born and raised here, but I don’t think there is a reason we shouldn’t win here and I think men’s tennis is going to do it this weekend and we are quite happy to be apart of that group carrying that torch right now,” said Dyche.

UNM Women’s Soccer will play Navy on Tuesday in North Carolina at 4 p.m. in their NCAA Tournament opener. UNM Women’s Golf will find out where they are headed for NCAA Regionals on Wednesday.