Sol Rio's Grand Opening of New Roastery Video

The New Mexico Living team visited Sol Rio Coffee's new state of the art facility. Owner, Allen Bassett and the Sol Rio Team want the community to check out the new storefront with a grand opening celebration.

On Friday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first 200 attendees will be able to scoop coffee directly out of their giant roaster to take home free of charge, as well as answer any questions you've ever had about coffee.

Sol Rio is located at 815 Bellamah Ave NW.

