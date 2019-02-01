Send The Singing Valentines To Serenade Someone Special Video

On February 13 and 14, a talented quartet bearing gifts of flowers, candy and a card with your personal sentiment will appear at the place of your choice in the Albuquerque Metro Area to share the gift of song in perfect four-part harmony.

The Singing Valentines features quartets from the Duke City's five award-winning barbershop choruses.

Surprise someone special with a unique Valentine serenade. A portion of the proceeds with be donated to the New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp/ABCC, a non-profit organization.

Make a reservation online at https://abqvalentines.com or call505-323-SING (7464)