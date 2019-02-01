Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing is ready for home improvement needs Video

While the year is still young, many people are thinking of performing maintence on their homes and businesses.

“Your home and your business are arguably among your most important assets,” said Francis McPartlon, Owner of Santa Fe Stucco & Roofing.

Annual roof inspection is recommended in addition to stucco inspection every five years to extend the life of both.

High elevation is also something to consider living in New Mexico as high UV rays and temperatures coupled with rain and snow can cause roof deterioration. In addition to regular inspections, keep an eye on signs of wear and tear.

In regards to stucco, if a crack is thicker than the width of a credit card, it is time to fix.

Click here for additional information or call (505) 690-6215.