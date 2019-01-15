Rich Ford Teams up with APS to Make a Dream Come True for a Graduating H.S. Student

Rich Ford is teaming up with APS to make a dream come true for one lucky graduating student. It will award a 2019 ford fiesta in the “Drive For Your Dream” project.

This is a video contest for all graduating Albuquerque Public High School Students.

Go to the link and in the left-hand column click where it says “drive your dream contest,” there are guidelines for the 30 to 60-second video you can upload.

Rich Ford has over 190 employees, and in 2018 was ranked 80th in the nation in new car and truck sales out of more than 3200 Ford dealers. The dealership is located at Lomas and Wyoming NE in Albuquerque, or you can visit the web site at, www.rich-ford.com.