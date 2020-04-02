Nurse practioners anticipate taking on new roles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health professionals continue to work around the clock doing everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And Hospitals need all hands on deck as state health officials are predicting the worst has yet to come for New Mexico. Rachel Bevan is the Executive Director of the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council and thinks we are ready for the worst coronavirus will do in New Mexico. “The nurse practitioners across the state have communicated with me and they’re all taking measures to make sure that when we do get this influx of patients that are sick, that we’re ready,” she says. “So they’re doing tons of work behind the scenes to ensure that when this does happen, that we can care for everybody. That we won’t have a surge of people that we can’t take care of in the hospital, and that we will take care of all New Mexicans.”

More information on what nurse practitioners are working on in the state is available on their website.