New Space New Mexico offering great opportunities for the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sky’s the limit here in New Mexico when it comes to the growth of our space industry.

The opportunities here in the land of enchantment when it comes to the space industry are now growing at a rapid pace. New Space New Mexico was started by Casey Anglada Deraad as a way to foster a business-focused space ecosystem in New Mexico by making connections, advocating for stakeholders, and preparing for the future.

“What we did with New Space New Mexico is really trying to bring all of these organizations together to put some tools and resources together to really help the space industry grow here in New Mexico,” Deraad said.

New Space New Mexico is partnering with STEM Boomerang to hold a Space Industry Virtual Career Fair to highlight space opportunities in the state. “New Space New Mexico has an industry group of over 80 space companies working in New Mexico that we reach out to and we are setting up some connector-type functions where the companies can let us know when they have opportunities and we will continue to reach out to the workforce that we’re starting to get to with this forum,” added Deraad.

The virtual job fair will be happening April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can inquire about registration by emailing info@newspacenm.org.

