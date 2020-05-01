Navajo Nation President outlines what they are doing to combat COVID-19

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Cases and deaths in the Navajo Nation are on the rise. It’s quickly become one of the hardest-hit areas when it comes to COVID-19, with their case count passing the 2,000 mark and 60 lives lost.

Once isolated to a small portion of the Navajo Nation, COVID-19 has since spread rapidly across the 27,000-square mile reservation, hitting New Mexico particularly hard. The Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says they are doing many things to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“By the end of this week, the alternative care facility will be opening up in Shiprock, New Mexico. Just last week, the Gallup alternative care facility is up. We have some volunteers from all over the country, nurses, and doctors. We have a group that has come from the University of California San Fransisco. Forty health care providers that are volunteering to man these alternative care facilities,” Nez says. “We’re anticipating more emergency room visits. We’re doing our very best to isolate these individuals so that they don’t go home to their families.”

Nez says the next couple of weeks will be a crucial turning point for the Navajo Nation so they’ll once again be on lockdown the weekend of May 1 beginning on Friday at 8 p.m. and run until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Resources