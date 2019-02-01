Living

Lovelace Health System Hosts Dance Party for Better Health

It's a dance party for better health. Lovelace Health System is showing folks some simple ways to have better heart health.

Bring your family and friends to be a part of the biggest dance party for better heart health. Dance, listen to music, participate in health screenings and learn about simple and fun ways to stay healthy. Come enjoy the Duke City Dance-Off, to their version of Dancing with the Stars featuring local celebrities.

For information, click here.

