Kids of all ages can attend dance workshop

Bernalillo County is hosting a four-day dance workshop for students from elementary to high school levels. Dance experience is not required. These participants will be able to work with skilled dancers/choreographers to learn dance routines and be exposed to the many styles of dance including Pom, Lyrical, Jazz and hip hop.

The routines learned will be showcased on the last day of the dance camp to their families and friends. The camps are the week of May 28 through May 31, at the South Valley Multipurpose center. Boys and girls are encouraged.

The Bernalillo County Youth beat and Dance it up Dance Camp wants to share the different styles of dance that will be taught as well as the importance of dance.

Go to Bernalillo County-Youth beat and Dance it up Dance Camp for more information.