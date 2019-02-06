Hispano Chamber's Annual Fundraising event February 9th Video

Get ready for a night to celebrate Calavera, which provides an incredible platform to express the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber's gratitude to its supporters and membership while celebrating the community's rich cultural heritage.

Date: February 9, 2019

Time: 5:30pm - 2:00am

La Noche Encantada is Hispano Chamber's annual fundraising event which supports the program of work including, but not limited to:

public policy initiatives and advocacy in support of our membership

entrepreneurial and workforce development initiatives and classes offered in both English and Spanish

wrap-around procurement programming and technical assistance

alignment with regional education programming and a mentoring framework for our annual scholarship recipients

our continuous efforts as the largest chamber of commerce in the state to cultivate cross-sector collaborations and opportunities in New Mexico that will encourage economic development, business-friendly regulation, and growth of our small businesses

For information, click here.