Hispano Chamber's Annual Fundraising event February 9th

Posted: Feb 06, 2019 07:47 AM MST

Updated: Feb 06, 2019 07:47 AM MST

Get ready for a night to celebrate Calavera, which provides an incredible platform to express the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber's gratitude to its supporters and membership while celebrating the community's rich cultural heritage.

  • Date: February 9, 2019
  • Time: 5:30pm - 2:00am

La Noche Encantada is Hispano Chamber's annual fundraising event which supports the  program of work including, but not limited to:

  • public policy initiatives and advocacy in support of our membership
  • entrepreneurial and workforce development initiatives and classes offered in both English and Spanish
  • wrap-around procurement programming and technical assistance
  • alignment with regional education programming and a mentoring framework for our annual scholarship recipients
  • our continuous efforts as the largest chamber of commerce in the state to cultivate cross-sector collaborations and opportunities in New Mexico that will encourage economic development, business-friendly regulation, and growth of our small businesses

For information, click here.

 

