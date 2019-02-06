Dance Troupe Celebrates the Chinese New Year

A Chinese Dance Troupe is performing in Albuquerque to celebrate The Chinese New Year. Ages of the Tuesday, the dance troupe consisting of those aged five years through college performed live on New Mexico Living.

The dancers and audience learn about Chinese culture through art. There's a younger group that does pom pom dance, and middle group that does fan dance, and an older group that does ribbon dance. Then there are the boys that do lion dance. Chinese New Year is Feb 5th! Year of the Pig.

Showcasing their dances that will also be seen at the Chinese American Citizens Alliance or CACAABQ CNY Luncheon Banquet on Sunday! The CACAABQ Academy of Chinese Performing Arts will have a performance tomorrow at The Rio Grande Gracious Living in Rio Rancho.

For information, click here.