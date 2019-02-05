Blue Bell Creameries unveils its newest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie Video

On this National Weatherperson's day, Blue Bell Creameries is unveiling its newest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie.

Earn brownie points with your sweetie and think outside of the chocolate box this Valentine’s Day. Grab a half gallon of Blue Bell’s newest flavor!

It is an almond flavored ice cream with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl. The flavor is available for a limited time in half gallons and pints.

