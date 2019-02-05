Living

Blue Bell Creameries unveils its newest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 02:08 PM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 02:08 PM MST

On this National Weatherperson's day, Blue Bell Creameries is unveiling its newest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie.

Earn brownie points with your sweetie and think outside of the chocolate box this Valentine’s Day. Grab a half gallon of Blue Bell’s newest flavor!

It is an almond flavored ice cream with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl. The flavor is available for a limited time in half gallons and pints.

