Behavioral Health Services gives the public tools to help with mental health during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The coronavirus outbreak has many people on high alert when it comes to their physical health.

However, during this time of great concern for our physical health, it’s also incredibly important to prioritize your mental well being. “We cough in our sleeve to protect our physical health, but really recognizing the importance of protecting our mental health and our behavioral health is absolutely of the utmost important,” says Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, Department Director for Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services.

Chavez-Sanchez encourages her own employees to get up, shower, and get dressed as if it were a normal day at work to help keep a sense of normalcy in their lives. She also urges the public to have daily tasks to complete to reduce anxiety while everyone is staying at home. More information and tips on mental health are available on the department’s website and the New Mexico Crisis and Access Hotline is available 24/7, 365 days a year at 1-855-662-7474.

