Living

Be Creative in the Studio of Art Attack

By:

Posted: Feb 05, 2019 02:09 PM MST

Updated: Feb 05, 2019 02:09 PM MST

Be Creative in the Studio of Art Attack

Looking for your Valentine's art center, check out Art Attack, with its studio fully stocked with choices of ceramic to paint or wall mosaics ready for you to tile.

Studio Owner Maureen Machon displayed some of her product as New Mexico co-host Samantha Manriquez began applying paint to a mug.

For more information, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


New Mexico Living

Don't Miss these Stories from KRQE