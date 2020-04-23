BCSO continuing to recruit during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the COVID-19 outbreak bringing such of the economy to a half, there aren’t a lot of places that are hiring right now.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, however, wants the public to know they are still recruiting during this time. Deputy Anton Maltby of the BCSO says there are opportunities to join the force in the near future. “We’re still pushing forward with our October academy, we’re still hiring, and.. usually we charge for people to come out and test with us, but for the month of May and June, we’re going to waive that $50 fee to come and test with us,” Maltby said.

The academy is also hosting some virtual workshops that interested parties can attend online. The goal is to give people information on navigating the hiring process. More information on the workshops and how to get involved are available on the BCSO website.

