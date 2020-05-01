APS Education Foundation’s ‘Best in Class’ voting going on now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS Education Foundation is looking to choose their next Best in class winner.

Best in Class programs are innovative Best Practices in teaching and learning that really get the most out of students. Lawren McConnell, Development Manager for the APS Education Foundation says they look at many different factors. “We start looking at measurable student impact of these programs, and then we also ask the question ‘Can these programs, if they’ve had such an impact on students, can grow? Can they impact more students? Can they be implemented in other schools?” McConnell says.

The candidates are narrowed down to three and then it’s up to a community-wide vote. Voting is open until midnight Friday on the APS Education Foundation website.

