Andrew Bustos from Kids Kitchen Cooks Up a Healthy Dish
Andrew Bustos appeared on New Mexico Living to talk about "Kids Kitchen," and cooked up a sample dish from the food program.
He made a healthy dish, check out the ingredients. Whole-grain penne pasta boneless skinless all natural chicken breast baby heirloom tomatoes bell peppers onions and garlic tops with some shredded parm.
For information, click here.
