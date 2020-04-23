1  of  2
Albuquerque Sane provides services for victims of abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The message Albuquerque Sane wants victims of domestic or sexual assault to know is that you are not alone.

Even with the outbreak of coronavirus, Albuquerque Sane is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, totally free. Gail Starr, the Clinical Coordinator for Albuquerque Sane, shed some light as to what they offer. “We are nurses that take care of victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. We do medical exams after an assault, we do what is known as the rape kits for sexual assault survivors, and also we conduct forensic exams on domestic violence victims,” Starr said.

Albuquerque Sane is a free service and aims to provide support, referrals, and information to victims who are going through situations of abuse. More information on what Albuquerque Sane does and how to access their services is available on their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

