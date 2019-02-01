Albuquerque Isotopes and Colorado Rockies play exhibition game in March
Take the family to see the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Colorado Rockies play in an exhibition game in March.
It'll be the first time the two clubs will meet since their affiliation in 2015. Watch the game, Monday, March 25 at 1:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park.
The 2019 season will mark the fifth year of the Rockies and Isotopes partnership. During the past four seasons, Isotopes fans have gotten the chance to see Rockies stars the likes of Trevor Story, Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson, Chad Bettis, Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, Ryan McMahon and David Dahl pass through Albuquerque.
For information, click here.
