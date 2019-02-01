ABQ TO DO CREW has events including Kumbuka celebration at KiMo Theatre Video

Kumbuka Celebration

On Friday, February 1, The Kumbuka celebration kicks off the 8th Annual NM Black History Festival in song, spoken word and dance at the KiMo Theatre. On Saturday at the Balloon Museum, visitors can build, test, tune, and fly their own drones to get ready for the 2019 season of Balloon Museum Pod Racing.

Details: Friday, February 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 2 at 10 p.m.

For information, click here.

'Laughter on the 23rd Floor' at the Adobe Theater

Laughter on the 23rd Floor, hosted by Adobe Theater, includes playwright Neil Simon's experience as a staff writer on Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows. A small group of comedy writers and their leader conspire each week to lampoon current news, satirize historical events, and take on the world through the new and magical medium of television. The show places emphasis on the former Senator McCarthy era and what it's like to write comedy and be part of the comedy writing family. Sunday matinee is sold out, but tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday's evening performances.

Details: Runs until February 24 at the Adobe Theater. Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

For information, click here.

In Bernalillo County, Landscape for Life, developed in partnership with the Hubbell House Alliance, returns this spring with a five-session series on designing sustainable landscapes. Other sessions will include Sustainability in Home Gardens & Role of Soil in a Sustainable Garden and Recycled and Natural Building Materials & Complete Garden Design. Participants who attend all five sessions will receive two free 55-gallon rain barrels from the BernCo Water Conservation Program.

Details: All events are free and will be held at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House. Saturday's event will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

For information, click here.