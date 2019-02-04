'Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Memorial Fashion Show' Benefits Those with ALS Video

People can help others suffering from ALS in New Mexico and have a night of fun and fashion at the same time. It's called the 3rd annual "Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Memorial Fashion Show."

Treat your Valentine to a night of elegance or make it a girls night out on the town. The show will feature styles from local boutiques, raffle and silent auction items, food and wine pairings, dancing and specialty cocktails.

The event is Feb. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a 21 and over event and tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds raised will help those living with ALS in the State of New Mexico.

For information, click here.