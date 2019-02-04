"Go Red for Women" Luncheon February 20th.
For the past 15 years, "Go Red for Women" has been a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat which is heart disease.
Today, thousands of women have joined the campaign to eradicate heart disease and stroke the world over. There will be a luncheon on February 20.
The luncheon will be at Hotel Albuquerque. For more information, click here.
New Mexico Living
-
'Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Memorial Fashion Show' Benefits Those with ALS
People can help others suffering from ALS in...Read More »
-
ABQ'S Bike Share Program Gets Ready to Expand.
Local businesses have an opportunity to buy...Read More »
-
"Go Red for Women" Luncheon February 20th.
For the past 15 years, "Go Red for Women" has...Read More »