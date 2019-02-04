"Go Red for Women" Luncheon February 20th. Video

For the past 15 years, "Go Red for Women" has been a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat which is heart disease.

Today, thousands of women have joined the campaign to eradicate heart disease and stroke the world over. There will be a luncheon on February 20.

The luncheon will be at Hotel Albuquerque. For more information, click here.