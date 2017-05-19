Legendary New Mexico (E5): Military Special

New Mexico has a rich military history, hero’s from ever generation who have served our country, and many made the ultimate sacrifice. Legendary New Mexico honors the men and women who have served their country, the imprint New Mexico has made on the military and highlight some of it’s greatest heroes.

Battle at Glorieta Pass helped secure Civil War victory »

It was over the course of three days in March 1862 when a Civil War battle out west would greatly affect the American conflict. Union defenders and Confederate troops fought in the Battle of Glorieta Pass. [Watch Video]

New Mexico military forts played crucial role in state history »

New Mexico has long been home to military bases like Kirtland and Holloman, but before modern day bases were established, there were forts. [Watch Video]

A Brief History of our military bases »

At the dawn of the second World War, the Albuquerque Army Air Field was training thousands of military personnel on the B-17 “Flying Fortress”. The privately-owned Portair Field in Clovis became the Clovis Army Air Field and, just east of the White Sands Proving Grounds, the Alamogordo Army Air Base was established. [Watch Video]

New Mexico National Guard protects for centuries »

Walk through the New Mexico National Guard Museum in Santa Fe with historian-soldier Captain Gabriel Peterman and every artifact has a colorful and often somber story. [Watch Video]

Navajo Code Talker’s Commitment »

At 91, a tall, lanky and gray-haired Roy Hawthorne moves quite a bit slower than he did as a young Marine in World War II and Korea. But most days he still likes to get out of his home near Gallup and go visiting. [Watch Video]

New Mexico Medal of Honor Veteran Shares »

As the only living native New Mexican Medal of Honor recipient still living in the state, Hiroshi Miyamura is a popular man. He is regularly invited to tell his story, provide motivational comments at special functions and join veterans anywhere they assemble. [Watch Video]

Military Factoids »

In World War II, approximately 1,800 men from the 200th and 515th Coast Artillery Regiment from New Mexico were part of the 75,000 were forced to become prisoners of war. The POWs were soon forced to make the 65-mile trek – with no food or water – to confinement camps throughout the Philippines, which became known as the Bataan Death March. 987 New Mexicans survived the march. [Read More]