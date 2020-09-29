Keeping Your World Safe Watch & Win Contest FOX New Mexico Posted: Sep 29, 2020 / 04:21 PM MDT / Updated: Sep 29, 2020 / 04:21 PM MDT Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates VirusNews AppUpates EmailUpdates CoronavirusResources 📝 Report a Typo📮 Submit a News Tip📱 Download the KRQE Apps Latest Video Albuquerque Police's former chief speaks out on what led to his dismissal Video Solar panels installed at Zimmerman Library Video Premiere of 'Hamilton' postponed at Popejoy Hall Video Political signs vandalized in San Juan County Video Judge approves $1.375M settlement in Kellys Brew Pub wage theft case Video Male listed in critical condition following southeast Albuquerque shooting Video