Keeping Your World Safe Watch & Win Contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm is now five days away from her next UFC bout, as she plans to take on Irene Aldana on Fight Island on Saturday as the main event of UFC on ESPN 16.

"I just feel like, man I'm not going to have them go all the way over there with a loss, like its just not even an option. You know, I got to go over there and I got to win," said Holm. Holm and her team have traveled over 8,000 miles to Abu Dhabi, to fight Irene Aldana.