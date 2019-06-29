June 28 Evening Rush: Murder victim’s father shouts at suspect in court

1. It was an emotional day in court as family watched the man accused of murdering an Albuquerque mother and daughter, face a judge for the first time.

Full Story: Father of murder victim emotional during suspect’s court appearance

2. Two of the state’s most infamous convicted murderers won’t face the death penalty anymore. The State Supreme Court made that ruling Friday, deciding other horrific killers aren’t getting the death penalty, so it’s not fair to put Robert Fry and Timothy Allen to death for their crimes.

Full Story: New Mexico Supreme Court vacates death sentence for last 2 inmates on death row

3. Moisture will remain trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend. The best storm coverage will be over the northern mountains and the western portion of the state.

Full Story: Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

4. The search for a missing child has come to an end as Navajo Nation police confirm the body of Kyron Kelewood has been found. Kelewood went missing Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Shiprock.

Full Story: Body of missing Shiprock child found

5. An Albuquerque business owner is denying that he stole rocks to engrave and then sell at his landscaping company. A nonprofit told KRQE News 13 it was taking back rocks the business owner, Eric Sandoval, stole from land grant property.

Full Story: Landscaping business owner denies rock larceny

The Evening’s Top Stories